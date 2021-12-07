HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 100,288 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHLA. III Capital Management acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,824,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

