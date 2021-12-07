HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 100,288 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.75.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)
HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
See Also: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.