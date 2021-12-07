Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Up 4.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $72.43. 4,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 451,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

