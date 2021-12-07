Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $232.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

