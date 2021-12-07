Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 67 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $269.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.36 and its 200 day moving average is $275.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

