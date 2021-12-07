Highland Private Wealth Management Invests $261,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

