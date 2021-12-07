Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of AGS opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.