Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after acquiring an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after buying an additional 760,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 37.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,313,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after buying an additional 360,620 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of AA opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

