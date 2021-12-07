Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,847 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATR opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $343.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

