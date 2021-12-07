Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $110.90 million and approximately $902,712.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,383,438,080 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

