Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.89 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.08). 82,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 262,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.12).

A number of analysts have commented on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £395.86 million and a P/E ratio of -16.22.

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,489.06).

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

