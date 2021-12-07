Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hologic were worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.