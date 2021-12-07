Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCG shares. Raymond James set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, hitting C$41.78. 197,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,456. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$28.35 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.2700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.