Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $470.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.59. The company has a market cap of $434.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

