HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.52% of HomeStreet worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

