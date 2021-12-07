Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 5409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Specifically, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HNST shares. Guggenheim upgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at $144,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 2,642.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,388 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

