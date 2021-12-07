Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) & PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Head-To-Head Review

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.3% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PHX Minerals and Hong Kong and China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.94%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -18.98% 4.55% 2.96% Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PHX Minerals pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHX Minerals and Hong Kong and China Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.59 -$23.95 million ($0.17) -14.53 Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.23 $788.56 million N/A N/A

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

