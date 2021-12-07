Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,893,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,507. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

