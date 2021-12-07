Horizon Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.08. 605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

