Horizon Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 134.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

