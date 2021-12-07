Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 47 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

