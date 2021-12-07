Horizon Financial Services LLC Takes $2 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,883 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 614,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 597,155 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. 40,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,318. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

