Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Up 1.5%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $29.99. 270,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 309,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.