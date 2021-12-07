HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.990-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.34. 218,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832,479. HP has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

