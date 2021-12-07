Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Scotiabank

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,777,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,361,000 after buying an additional 471,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,903,000 after buying an additional 216,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

