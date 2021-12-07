Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.