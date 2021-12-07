HUTCHMED Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,117 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 38,863% compared to the average volume of 8 put options.
HCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.
Shares of HCM stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.