HUTCHMED Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,117 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 38,863% compared to the average volume of 8 put options.

HCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Shares of HCM stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,253 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 46.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,962 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after buying an additional 100,982 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.