Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Truist

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by Truist from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.03.

H stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

