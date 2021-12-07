Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins Sells 94,034 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 94,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $658,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyliion stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter valued at $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

