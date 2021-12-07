ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

ICL stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

