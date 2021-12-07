Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Up 13.4%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price was up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 3,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 173,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

