Idavoll Network Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and approximately $114,757.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00057611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.00 or 0.08462925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,307.66 or 0.99612873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00077197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.