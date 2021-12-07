Inchcape (LON:INCH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Inchcape (LON:INCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

INCH has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.07) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

LON:INCH opened at GBX 871.50 ($11.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 830.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 832.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 617.50 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston bought 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,714.12).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

