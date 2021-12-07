Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

