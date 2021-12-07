India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 686,665 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.31.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.