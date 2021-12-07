Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $14.50 on Friday. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

