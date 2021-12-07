Insider Buying: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 654,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $434.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth $353,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 501,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 15.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

