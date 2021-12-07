Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Purchases 294,118 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge purchased 294,118 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $50,000.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Bertrand Velge bought 110,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $430,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bertrand Velge purchased 96,923 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,999.95.

LFMD traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 513,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 41.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

