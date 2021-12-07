Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Buys 36,133 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 36,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $187,530.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lincoln Camagu Mali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 6,010 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,869.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,157. The stock has a market cap of $259.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.22. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

