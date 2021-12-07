Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 41,982 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,567,607.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62.

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $1,019,379.20.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,287. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

