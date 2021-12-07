Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells 6,063 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $237,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50.

Shares of HCAT remained flat at $$39.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after buying an additional 147,927 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.49.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

