Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.61, for a total transaction of C$61,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at C$285,805.57.

TSE PAAS opened at C$30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.10. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$27.97 and a 12 month high of C$50.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on PAAS shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

