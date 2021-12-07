Insider Selling: Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Sells 416 Shares of Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £287.04 ($380.64).

Alan Dunsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Alan Dunsmore acquired 159 shares of Severfield stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £125.61 ($166.57).

Shares of SFR traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 71.70 ($0.95). 456,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,515. The stock has a market cap of £221.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Severfield plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.80 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.84 ($1.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Severfield’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

