Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WOW opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

