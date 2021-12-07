Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Director Guy L. Smith Buys 2,000 Shares

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Director Guy L. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $10,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 million, a P/E ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

