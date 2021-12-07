Internet Computer Trading Down 27.8% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $30.33 or 0.00059224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.57 billion and approximately $211.07 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00057501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.19 or 0.08457925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.52 or 0.99806750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00077422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,188,098 coins and its circulating supply is 183,710,554 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

