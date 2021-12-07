Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 8.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 1.58% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $83,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $169.21. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.18. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $171.73.

