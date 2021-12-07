Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 394.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of AXT worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

