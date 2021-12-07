Invesco Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 91.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 75.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $542,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $944,504. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $83.12.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

