Invesco Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after buying an additional 371,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.85. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

