Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Argan worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Argan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Argan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Argan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Argan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $644.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.